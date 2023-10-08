Madhya Pradesh: CBN Seizes 3,025 Kg Poppy Husk In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing operation against drug trafficking, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Jaora, intercepted a truck laden with illicit substances on the Mandsaur-Neemuch road at Malhargarh tehsil in Mandsaur.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, unfolded on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a dedicated team from CBN Jaora swung into action, tracking a truck with Rajasthan registration suspected of transporting a substantial quantity of poppy husk (Doda Chura) from Mandsaur to Bikaner.

Vigilance was maintained throughout the night along the suspected route. The CBN officers successfully identified the target vehicle and conducted a tactical interception near E-Ashwa Automotive, Mandsaur-Neemuch road.

Upon questioning, the driver confessed to carrying poppy husk on board. Due to security concerns, a comprehensive search was conducted at the CBN office. The search yielded a staggering discovery of 150 plastic bags of poppy husk, totalling a weight of 3,025 kilograms.

Legal procedures were swiftly enacted, leading to the seizure of the contraband and the truck.

Authorities have arrested one person under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985. The investigation is currently ongoing as authorities work diligently to unearth further details surrounding this major drug bust.

