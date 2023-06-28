Madhya Pradesh: CBN Officers Seize Huge Quantity Of Poppy Straw

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In sync with anti-drug operations, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch acting on a tip-off intercepted a pickup van on Nimbahera-Aama Road and seized poppy straw weighing 1112.4 kilograms stuffed in 55 plastic bags. Strict surveillance on the suspected route was kept and after successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, the van was intercepted at Nimbahera-Aama Road.

On seeing CBN officers, the driver tried to speed off and lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall on the roadside. The CBN team showed promptness, agility and successfully nabbed the drug trafficker.

On sustained questioning, the trafficker revealed that illicit poppy straw (Doda Chura) was loaded in the pick-up. The vehicle was thoroughly searched and a total of 55 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 1112.4 kilograms were recovered.

After completion of legal formalities, the pickup van and poppy straw were seized and one person arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.