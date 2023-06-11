 Madhya Pradesh: CBN, Mandsaur Seizes Poppy Straw, Opium From House In Neemuch
CBN officials got a tip-off about the house owner that he illegally stored opium and poppy straw at his residence and is involved in illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs as well.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team of central bureau of narcotics (CBN), Mandsaur on Saturday seized 183.65 kilogram of poppy straw and 1.05 kilogram of opium from a house in Chirmoliya village of Mandsaur district. The team arrested one person from the spot as well.

According to information, CBN officials got a tip-off about the house owner that he illegally stored opium and poppy straw at his residence and is involved in illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs as well.

Following this, the team raided the house in question in the village which resulted in recovery of 10 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 183.65 kilogram and one transparent polythene packet of opium weighing 1.05 kilogram of opium hidden in the house.

After completion of legal formalities, the recovered poppy straw and opium have been seized and one person apprehended under relevant provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.

In another operation, CBN Neemuch and Mandsaur on a specific intelligence, searched a suspected house in Revaliakhurd village of Bhadesar tehsil in Chittorgarh district and recovered 1.95 kilogram of opium. The team arrested one person and booked him under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

