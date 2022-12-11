e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Cattle-laden truck seized; 57 bovine rescued, 4 found dead in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Cattle-laden truck seized; 57 bovine rescued, 4 found dead in Khargone

Driver manages to flee

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chainpur police seized a truck illegally transporting 61 cattle near Palona Fata in Khargone on Sunday. Four cattle were found dead in the truck.

Police received a tip off regarding a bovine-laden truck heading towards Maharashtra. Acting on information, a team led by Sub-Divisional Officer Police (SFOP) Sanju Chauhan, Chainpur SHO Nirmal Kumar Shriwas intercepted a truck (carrying registration number RJ09GC6305) near Palona Fata. Over 50 cattle were found packed in the truck. Four of the bovines were taken out dead from the overcrowded truck.

The truck driver, however,  managed to flee from the spot. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Cow Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. 

Further investigation is underway. Illegal cattle trade is rampant and police has been going hard against cattle smugglers and it heightened its vigilance mechanism across state.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Legal literacy camp makes prisoners aware of their legal right in khargone
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: More than 2,300 criminals held during combing patrol in district 

Indore: More than 2,300 criminals held during combing patrol in district 

Indore: Two diamond rings go missing from exhibition

Indore: Two diamond rings go missing from exhibition

Indore: Jains protest decision to make Sammed Shikharji a tourist spot

Indore: Jains protest decision to make Sammed Shikharji a tourist spot

Indore: UG supplementary & special exams in second week of January

Indore: UG supplementary & special exams in second week of January

Indore: Smart meters give Rs 5 cr as power factor rebate in city

Indore: Smart meters give Rs 5 cr as power factor rebate in city