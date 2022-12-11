Madhya Pradesh: Cattle-laden truck seized; 57 bovine rescued, 4 found dead in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chainpur police seized a truck illegally transporting 61 cattle near Palona Fata in Khargone on Sunday. Four cattle were found dead in the truck.

Police received a tip off regarding a bovine-laden truck heading towards Maharashtra. Acting on information, a team led by Sub-Divisional Officer Police (SFOP) Sanju Chauhan, Chainpur SHO Nirmal Kumar Shriwas intercepted a truck (carrying registration number RJ09GC6305) near Palona Fata. Over 50 cattle were found packed in the truck. Four of the bovines were taken out dead from the overcrowded truck.

The truck driver, however, managed to flee from the spot. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Cow Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Further investigation is underway. Illegal cattle trade is rampant and police has been going hard against cattle smugglers and it heightened its vigilance mechanism across state.

