Madhya Pradesh: Cash embezzled from Neemuch post office recovered, one arrested

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Singoli police arrested one Omprakash Rathore, 27, for alleged embezzlement at Indian post office here at Dhangaon branch in Neemuch district and recovered Rs 90,800 from his possession.

Assistant superintendent of post office, Mandsaur, Dilip Gupta submitted an application on on September 14, to the police accusing that the postmaster of Dhangaon village, Omprakash Rathore, a resident of Gudbheli police station, Narayangarh in Mandsaur district and currently residing at Singoli, embezzled government money which he collected from the depositors .

Rathore was booked under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of Indian Penal Code at the Singoli police station.

After preliminary investigation police arrested Omprakash on Thursday and recovered an amount of Rs 90,800 from his Gudbheli village situated residence.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:54 AM IST