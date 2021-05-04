Madhya Pradesh: Cases registered for flouting corona curfew as people gather at a temple for kalash yatra in Jawad

Jawad (Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh): The police on Monday registered case against the organisers of a kalash yatra, a religious procession, which was to taken out from Sheetla Mata temple.

The procession was organised amidst corona curfew and without taking permission from district administration.

Jawad police station staff had received information about people, most of whom were women, gathering at the temple to take out the procession. A team led by inspector Vijay Singh Sisodia reached the temple and found that Covid guidelines were not being followed.

Cases were registered against Labhchandra, resident of Khatik Mohalla, Indra, Nanuram and others under Section 144 of Cr PC.

Besides, a case was registered against shopkeeper Rahul Dhakad in Ruparel for keeping his shop open without permission and trading. A case was registered under Section 144 against as he had no permission to open the shop.