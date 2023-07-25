Madhya Pradesh: Cases Of Conjunctivitis On Rise In Badnawar | Representative Picture

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of viral conjunctivitis, commonly known as ‘pink eye/ eye flu’, is on the rise in Badnawar town. Incessant rains and humidity has led to spurt in cases. Majority of people visiting doctors are complaining of eye infection.

The contagious infection has also spread among school students but the authorities are not taking note of the same. The best cure to check the spread of infection is to avoid touching eyes and coming in direct contact with an infected person.

The doctors have also recommended 3-5 days isolation for infected students and others. The conjunctivitis symptoms include itchiness or irritation in the eye, which turns red or pink, watering, pain, and swelling of eyelids.

Frequent handwashing, avoiding touching eyes, personal hygiene, disinfecting surfaces, and isolating infected individuals is highly recommended to prevent further spread of the eye flu.

Generally, the cases of infection increase during rainy season due to moist weather conditions.

