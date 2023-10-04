Madhya Pradesh: Case Registered Against Factory Manager In Sanyog Pharma Fire Case In Pithampur

Representative Image

Pithampur (Mhow): Pithampur police registered a case of culpable homicide against factory manager Dr Ashok Kumar of Sanyog Pharma Consultancy Company, Pithampur under section 304A of IPC.

A major fire broke out in the factory on September 12 that claimed three lives, one dying on the spot and two others succumbing to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to SP Amit Mishra, Kamlesh Tiwari died on the spot due to a chemical fire, whereas Rajesh and Mithlesh died during treatment. He said that a case was registered under section 304 A of IPC as there was no safety equipment and fire extinguishing arrangement in the factory.

Meanwhile, the MP Industrial Health and Safety Department has also registered a case against the factory management under Section 72(4) (A) of Industrial Health and Safety along with other sections.

Industrial health and safety officer Rajesh Yadav said that the factory management is following the guidelines given by the department. And now automatic fire extinguishing equipment is also being installed in the factory, earlier these equipment were not installed in the factory.

The factory owner paid compensation to the deceased workers as per rules, he said, adding that an amount of Rs 8 lakh was paid to one worker and Rs 6.4 lakh to two workers.