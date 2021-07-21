Madhya Pradesh: Case of obstruction in government work registered against the people of Chandravanshi community in Nagda

Nagda: Few miscreants attacked the team of Revenue, police and Municipality, that reached to measure the government land near the hostel on Ujjain-Jaora bypass. On municipality engineer's complaint, a case of obstruction in government work has been registered against the accused in police station of Nagda Mandi.

On Tuesday evening, a private land owners located nearby had a fierce dispute with the officials of the Revenue Department and the police officers who came to measure the government land of the park being built by the municipality near the bypass. Seeing the matter getting worse, the police force immediately reached the spot and arrested five people, including three women, and registered a case against them.

The dispute happened regarding the roadside land due to the construction of road from Palyaroad to bypass by the municipality. CC road is being constructed by the municipality from Palyaroad Indrachowk to the bypass. Municipality has also built a water tank at a distance of about 50 meters from this road. A garden is also being constructed at this place under the Amrit scheme of the Central Government.