Madhya Pradesh: Case against Nath a political vendetta, accuse Congress

RATLAM: City Congress has termed registration of case against MPCC president Kamal Nath as political vendetta and demanded its immediate withdrawal.
In a memorandum addressed to Governor, city Congress president Mahendra Kataria said that filing cases against Nath was aimed at hiding government’s failure in tackling Covid. They threatened to launch an agitation if case against Nath was not withdrawn.
At the time of submitting memorandum to district administration, City Congress president Mahendra Kataria, state women Congress acting president Yasmin Sherani, former deputy mayor Satish Purohit and other office bearers were present.
Congress protests case against Nath
MAHIDPUR (UJJAIN): Congress workers observed two-minute silence in from of Ambedkar statue against registration of case against ex-CM and MP Congress Committee chairman Kamal Nath.
A memorandum addressed to Governor was also submitted to district officials. Reading out the memorandum, District Congress vice-president Anil Anchalia said that government was trying to muzzle opposition’s voice. Block Congress president Hiralal Anjana, City Congress president SagirBaig, Shantilal Chhajlani, advocate Kailash Bagana and others were present on the occasion.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)