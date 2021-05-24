Madhya Pradesh: Case against Nath a political vendetta, accuse Congress

RATLAM: City Congress has termed registration of case against MPCC president Kamal Nath as political vendetta and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

In a memorandum addressed to Governor, city Congress president Mahendra Kataria said that filing cases against Nath was aimed at hiding government’s failure in tackling Covid. They threatened to launch an agitation if case against Nath was not withdrawn.

At the time of submitting memorandum to district administration, City Congress president Mahendra Kataria, state women Congress acting president Yasmin Sherani, former deputy mayor Satish Purohit and other office bearers were present.