Madhya Pradesh: Car topples from Jamuna bridge on Shivgarh Road in Mandsaur district, four injured

Sailana: Four persons received serious injuries in a car mishap. The victims, travelling in a car, toppled from the Jamuna bridge on Shivgarh Road near Sailana village in Mandsaur district.

Incident took place around 2.30 am on Thursday. The injured were identified as Shakir Shiekh of Ashok Nagar, Aslam Ali, Babu Khan, both resident of Phool Mandi and Shoaib of Virya Khedi in Ratlam district.

According to local police, the quartet were heading towards Ratlam from Shivgarh in their Swift Desire car.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the vehicle toppled from the bridge after hitting the bridge side pillar and fell in 10 feet deep culvert. All the injured were first taken to Sailana community health centre from where they were referred to Ratlam district hospital.