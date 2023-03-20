 Madhya Pradesh: Cantonment Board elections postponed in Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Cantonment Board elections postponed in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Cantonment Board elections postponed in Mhow

Encroachments including bungalow-garden deprived people from voting creating a protest-like situation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Elections to 57 Cantonment Boards across the country were announced by the Ministry of Defence a month ago. That decision has been postponed with immediate effect. However, it has not yet been said when the council elections will be held. There was a boycott call in many cantonments regarding elections. Encroachments including bungalow-garden deprived people from voting creating a protest-like situation.

It has also come to light that only one day's time was fixed for nomination. The Central government was under constant pressure regarding anomalies in the elections. Due to which elections have been done by issuing gazette notification. It may be mentioned that the Cantonment Board elections were supposed to be held on April 30. The candidates had also begun preparations. However, there was no opposition by any political party regarding the election.

Read Also
 Bhopal: Assembly likely to witness uproarious scene over Mhow incident today again
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam collector reaches out to ailing tribal

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam collector reaches out to ailing tribal

Madhya Pradesh: Shamgarh Govternment College to get ‘Model College’ tag

Madhya Pradesh: Shamgarh Govternment College to get ‘Model College’ tag

Madhya Pradesh: Six suspects confess to murder at liquor party in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Six suspects confess to murder at liquor party in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Cantonment Board elections postponed in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Cantonment Board elections postponed in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Tribal girl murder accused sent to jail in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Tribal girl murder accused sent to jail in Mhow