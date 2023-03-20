Madhya Pradesh: Cantonment Board elections postponed in Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Elections to 57 Cantonment Boards across the country were announced by the Ministry of Defence a month ago. That decision has been postponed with immediate effect. However, it has not yet been said when the council elections will be held. There was a boycott call in many cantonments regarding elections. Encroachments including bungalow-garden deprived people from voting creating a protest-like situation.

It has also come to light that only one day's time was fixed for nomination. The Central government was under constant pressure regarding anomalies in the elections. Due to which elections have been done by issuing gazette notification. It may be mentioned that the Cantonment Board elections were supposed to be held on April 30. The candidates had also begun preparations. However, there was no opposition by any political party regarding the election.