 Madhya Pradesh: Candidates Wind Up Public Campaigning
Madhya Pradesh: Candidates Wind Up Public Campaigning

Meanwhile, the administration is in full swing to ensure free and fair elections by completing the preparations at the polling stations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the public campaigning process concluded on Wednesday, the candidates in the fray have left no stone unturned for the upcoming assembly elections.

On the concluding day, BJP candidates campaigned by taking out a bike rally in the main villages of the assembly while Congress candidates sought support by doing public relations in major towns.

Meanwhile, the administration is in full swing to ensure free and fair elections by completing the preparations at the polling stations. The police force has also intensified surveillance and is engrossed in conducting peaceful voting on November 17.

