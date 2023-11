Madhya Pradesh: Candidates Undertake Door-To-Door Campaign

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Jaideep Patel undertook a door-to-door campaign in Kukshi after worshipping cows at Lakshmi Gaushala.

Door-to-door contact spanned various wards, including Mandi Alirajpur Road, Koli Mohalla, Azad Colony, Gayatri Colony, Bhairav Nagar, Patidar Mohalla, Bhavsar Mohalla and Sirvi Mohalla.

During the drive, women, youth and leaders appealed for votes in favour of Jaideep Patel. Similarly, Congress candidate Surendra Singh Honey Baghel garnered immense public support in Kukshi Nagar during a mega public relations meeting.

Baghel's Mahajan Sampark rally visited key temples, including Prabhu Shri Swaminarayan, Aai Mata, North Mukhi Hanuman, Lakshmi, Ramdev and Goga Dev, urging residents to vote for Congress.