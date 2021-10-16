Madhya Pradesh: Candidates to share details of criminal cases with public

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Returning officer of Jobat Assembly Constituency by-election Jagdish Mehra told that as per the instructions given by Supreme Court to the Election Commission, such candidates who have criminal cases registered will have to get the details of their criminal cases published thrice in the newspaper or television for the information of the general public.

The candidate will have to ensure that the said details are shared within the time limit. All expenses will have to be borne by the candidates. He was reiterating the declaration made by the candidates in the affidavit submitted along with the list of valid nomination documents.

A copy of the newspaper must be made available to the returning officer. Returning officer Mehra has issued a notice to the Indian National Congress candidate Mahesh Patel, independent candidates Dilip Singh Bhuria, Sardar Harmal Parmar for the implementation of the said directions of the Supreme Court and the Election Commission.

Officers of Income Tax appointed Jobat Assembly by-election

Officers of the Income Tax Department have been appointed as per the directions of the Election Commission for the Jobat Assembly by-election 2021. Under the said order, ITO Dhar, PC Tirkey, ITI Shri Amit Soni, Arun Kumar Sinha and Ayush Gupta have been entrusted with the responsibility of by-election.

General observer reviews work

General Observer OP Verma took stock of the election related works and reviewed the arrangements. District panchayat chief executive officer Sanskriti Jain, SDM Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar Kiran Anjana and other employees were present.

Awareness drive for divyang voters held

Under the guidance of collector and district election officer Manoj Pushp and under the guidance of district panchayat chief executive officer and SVEEP program nodal officer Sanskriti Jain, awareness programme of Divyang voters was organised under the Assembly Constituency Jobat by-election 2021. Divyang voters were informed about the arrangements to be provided to them at the polling station. Along with this, awareness was made by giving information about EVM and VVPAT machine.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat elections to be held after bypolls

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:05 AM IST