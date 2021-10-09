Madhya Pradesh: Candidates of BJP and Congress file nomination

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the deadline, the BJP and Congress candidates filed their nomination papers in the presence of senior leaders here in Jobat on Friday.

Today was the last day for the filing of nomination. After submitting their nomination papers, the candidates showcased their strength and addressed public gatherings.

BJP candidate Sulochana Rawat accompanied by Member of parliament Guman Singh Damor, led a rally of party leaders and supporters from by-pass intersection to tehsil office.

Congress candidate Mahesh Patel submitted his nomination to the returning officer in presence of Jhabua MLA and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya was the chief guest at the public gathering of BJP. Rawat, Member of Rajya Sabha Dr Sumer Singh Solanki, MLA Ramesh Mendola, MP Damor, minister Omprakash Saklecha, former minister Ranjana Baghel, state minister Jaideep Patel, Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel among others addressed the programme.

Officials said that 9 candidates are in fray from the constituency including Dilip Singh Bhuria contesting on Aam Aadmi Party ticket, Deepak Bhuria, Shobhana Omkar as independent candidate along with Sardar Parmar and Dharmendra Jamra on BTP ticket and Dalsingh Bhima on Samta Samadhan Party ticket and Mohan Singh Nigwal on Bharatiya Social Party ticket.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: More coaches added to Jodhpur train

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:43 AM IST