Madhya Pradesh: Candidates give cold shoulder to voters assuming urban body elections may postpone

Hatpipliya: Assuming Hatpipliya urban body and city panchayat elections may be postponed, the candidates are seen taking a backseat. Initially, they did all they could to woo the voters, showing concern for the voters and asking them about the issues that bothered them. But now as there are bright possibilities of the election date might postpone, these candidates have started giving a cold shoulder to the voters.

About two dozen candidates for the post of president and around 60 for the post of councilor got active in Hatpipliya to woo the voters in all possible ways. Few opined that the administration and government are not in a mood to conduct the elections owing to inflation and are postponing the elections.