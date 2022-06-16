Madhya Pradesh: Candidates canvassing voters ahead of Panchayat Election

Image Representation | (ANI Photo)

FP News Service

Alot (Madhya Pradesh)

Election fever has the Alot town in its grip with party candidates leaving no stones upturned to make last efforts in wooing voters in their favour ahead of three-tier panchayat elections.

On the other hand, BJP and Congress have not yet announced the names of prospective candidates in urban areas ahead of urban body elections. With just a few days left for Panchayat elections, the contestants contesting the post of district panchayat, janpad panchayat and gram panchayat members are busy in last-minute efforts to appeal to voters and promising to lead the village to development.

Notably, the first phase of polling for Panchayat election is scheduled for June 25 which will be held through ballot papers. There are three district panchayat seats under Alot janpad area and these seats have been reserved for women, two for the unreserved category while the other for ST.

Prospective candidates for the post of district panchayat member have been campaigning door-to-door to mobilize its voters and listening to the grievances of residents and have assured that their issues will be sorted out at the earliest, swaying the voters.

On the other hand, talking about the urban body election, so far 10 candidates from different wards have filed their nominations out of a total of 15 wards in which 7 men and 3 women have filed nominations. Notably, the last date for receipt of nomination papers is June 18. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 20 The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 22.

