 Madhya Pradesh: Campaigning Enters Last Phase
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Campaigning Enters Last Phase

Madhya Pradesh: Campaigning Enters Last Phase

Meanwhile, BJP has released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Ratlam city’s further development.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Campaigning for the assembly elections has entered the last phase in all the five constituencies in the district. BJP national president JP Nadda, on Tuesday, addressed an election meeting in the Alot assembly seat area while CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed an election meeting in support of party candidate in Sailana.

Meanwhile, BJP has released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Ratlam city’s further development. While speaking at the time of releasing 25 points  Sankalpa Patra, BJP candidate Chaitanya Kashyap said that positive politics will result in the speedy development of the city and further fulfillment of the needs of the people.

He assured people to make Ratlam a big industrial and business hub. Congress candidate from Ratlam city Paras Saklecha while addressing an election meeting at Hat Road alleged that many promises and works of the BJP candidate as sitting MLA are still incomplete and unfulfilled.

He mentioned state Congress manifesto’s important points and said that people’s aspirations can be fulfilled by Congress only. 

Saklecha said that Congress's manifesto promises to give benefits to every section of people. Congress informed that Maha Jansamaprk Abhiyan of Congress will begin on November 15 from the Divisional rail office.

Read Also
MP Accident: Chartered Bus Carrying Passengers From Sagar To Bhopal Rams Into Bolero
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Campaigning Enters Last Phase

Madhya Pradesh: Campaigning Enters Last Phase

We Are Double Engine, Congress Is ‘Manoranjan’: CM

We Are Double Engine, Congress Is ‘Manoranjan’: CM

Madhya Pradesh: Gautam Seeks Support For Prabha

Madhya Pradesh: Gautam Seeks Support For Prabha

Madhya Pradesh: CM Promises Complete Development Of Barnagar

Madhya Pradesh: CM Promises Complete Development Of Barnagar

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar To Host 692nd Urs From Dec 21 To 25

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar To Host 692nd Urs From Dec 21 To 25