Madhya Pradesh: Campaign to contain malnutrition launched in Burhanpur

File Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): To identify the nutritional status of children and detect early growth retardation, the Burhanpur district administration has launched a campaign to promote regular growth monitoring in children by Anganwadi workers.

As a part of the Muskaan Project, malnourished children across the district were invited to Naveen Nutrition Rehabilitation Center located at the district hospital and distributed ready-to-eat special protein-rich food. The Muskaan Project has been launched to remove malnutrition among 2,500 children across the district.

At a programme, a special protein-rich ìNutrimix powderî of 400 grams was distributed among malnourished children, which contains nutritious materials such as cereals, pulses and jaggery. The powder will be given to children for consecutive 15 days. The children will also be given the necessary medicines and an adequate diet to address the issue of malnutrition.

Health Department and the Women and Child Development Department staff will jointly visit the field for 10 days consecutively and will conduct screening of children. NAM will ensure care of the children by getting them admitted to the NRC centre while the remaining children will be treated at the community centre. Project officers and doctors will monitor the distribution of nutritional food to malnourished children on a daily basis.