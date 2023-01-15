Madhya Pradesh: Campaign for Pithampur ward elections intensifies

Pithampur (Mhow): There is a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress in 31 wards in the ward elections of Pithampur Industrial Area. In many wards, independent candidates have spoiled the equation of the candidates of both the parties. On the other hand, training regarding election work is going on in Pithampur Government Girls School.

Electoral Officer Roshni Patidar said that the first round of election training has been completed and the second round of training is being imparted to the team of local officials, employees and teachers. 114 polling stations have been set up in 31 wards of the municipality and 117 teams have been deployed to conduct elections.

The EVM machines will be kept in the Government Girls School of Pithampur till Saturday evening. A strong room has been made here. On January 19, the polling team will reach polling stations with election materials. On January 15, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is coming for campaign in support of BJP candidates in 31 wards of Pithampur Municipality.

According to information received, the Chief Minister may hold a roadshow in Pithampur at 5 pm, after his arrival or the possibility of addressing the meeting is being expressed. On the other hand, Congress district president Balmukund Singh Gautam and party leader Kuldeep Singh Bundela jointly interacted with the workers to make Congress candidates win and also inaugurated many ward offices.

