Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon hoists national flag in Dhar

DHAR: Cabinet minister for industrial policy and investment promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon hoisted the national flag at Dhar district headquarters on the 72nd Republic Day.

Main programme was organised at Qilla Maidan, where minister took parade salute. Celebratory gunfire was followed by raising if slogans hailing India. A special parade was organized by special armed police forces, district police forces (both men and women). After this the chief guest Dattigaon was introduced with parade commanders. Attractive tableaux based on schemes and activities were also drawn by various departments.

Dhar MLA Neena Verma, municipality president Parvat Singh Chauhan, municipality vice president Kalicharan Sonwania, public representatives district collector Alok Kumar Singh, SP Aditya Pratap Singh, dignitaries, journalists, student, district officials and employees of various departments were present at the function.

Collector hoists flag at residence

District collector Alok Kumar Singh hoisted the flag at his residence, office and Uday Ranjan Club. On the occasion, the national anthem was also presented. District panchayat CEO Santosh Verma, additional collector SS Solanki, sub-divisional officer (revenue) SN Darro and officers and employees of various departments deputed in the collector officer were present.