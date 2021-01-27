Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon hoists national flag in Dhar

DHAR: Cabinet minister for industrial policy and investment promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon hoisted the national flag at Dhar district headquarters on the 72nd Republic Day.
Main programme was organised at Qilla Maidan, where minister took parade salute. Celebratory gunfire was followed by raising if slogans hailing India. A special parade was organized by special armed police forces, district police forces (both men and women). After this the chief guest Dattigaon was introduced with parade commanders. Attractive tableaux based on schemes and activities were also drawn by various departments.
Dhar MLA Neena Verma, municipality president Parvat Singh Chauhan, municipality vice president Kalicharan Sonwania, public representatives district collector Alok Kumar Singh, SP Aditya Pratap Singh, dignitaries, journalists, student, district officials and employees of various departments were present at the function.
Collector hoists flag at residence
District collector Alok Kumar Singh hoisted the flag at his residence, office and Uday Ranjan Club. On the occasion, the national anthem was also presented. District panchayat CEO Santosh Verma, additional collector SS Solanki, sub-divisional officer (revenue) SN Darro and officers and employees of various departments deputed in the collector officer were present.
Flag hoisting held at MLA’s Dhar office
72nd Republic Day was celebrated with gaiety at the Dhar office of Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar. Flag was hoisted by ex-MLA representative Ajay Singh Thakur. National anthem was sung and slogans hailing the country were raised. Sweets were distributed. Kaushalya Singhar mother of MLA Singhar and various other Congress officials and party workers were present, said office incharge Amar Singh Para.
Celebration held at Congress office
Flag was hoisted by district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam at the district Congress office on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day. Gautam also read out the message given by the state Congress president and ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath. After the programme birthday of Balmukund Singh Gautam was celebrated by the party workers.
Amid Covid outbreak, Republic Day celebrated in simply manner
SARDARPUR: Amid Covid 72nd Republic Day was celebrated in a simple ceremony without any cultural program in Sardarpur tehsil’s head office in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.
In the various offices of Sardarpur, officials and staff conducted flag hoisting. Students were not invited in the schools for the Republic Day program due to the pandemic, so no cultural programs were organised.
MLA Pratap Grewal hoisted the flag in the Sardarpur Sports Ground in the presence of a few locals and officials. In the government school of Bhopawar village headmaster Praveen Kumar Chouhan hoisted the flag. Teachers and distinguished locals were present.
