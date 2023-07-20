Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 39.26 Cr Work Under Vikas Parv

FPJ

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): In a momentous event aimed at propelling socio-economic development of Suwasra, Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung laid foundation stone of a significant infrastructure project worth Rs 39.26 crore under the ambitious Vikas Parv initiative.

Initially, minister Dung inaugurated ITI College, built at a cost of Rs 2.89 crore. Then he performed the bhoomi pujan of the construction of CM Rise School in Laduna worth Rs 35.39 crore. Dung also laid the foundation stone for health centre building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 49.14 lakh in Lawri village.

Speaking at the event, minister Dung emphasised on government's unwavering commitment to foster progress and prosperity in every corner of the state. The Vikas Parv project in Suwasra seeks to address key aspects such as transportation, education, healthcare, and public infrastructure.

The project is expected to create numerous job opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and foster an atmosphere of progress in Suwasra and its surrounding areas, said Dung. The programme was attended by dignitaries, government officials, and local residents.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Sitamau Public School sports meet concludes

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)