Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet Minister Inaugurates 40 Devpt Projects In Petlawad

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development minister Nirmala Bhuria performed bhoomi pujan of 40 projects worth Rs 12.93 crore under Petlawad constituency. The projects include infrastructural development works like roads, culverts, temple ramps and community buildings across numerous villages.

It was a part of virtual inauguration of development works worth Rs 17,000 crore across Madhya Pradesh by PM Narendra Modi. Minister Bhuria also launched cyber tehsil for efficient governance and enhanced accessibility of property information for citizens.

The event was also addressed by Municipal Council president Lalita Yogesh Gamad and district president Ramesh Solanki. Later, councillors honoured her with garland of 51 kilograms. Welcome speech was given by council president Gamad. Guests were addressed by district president Solanki. The programme was conducted by divisional general secretary Sanjay Kahar and a vote of thanks was proposed by assembly convener Hemant Bhatt.

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Moneylenders Booked For Extortion, Abetment To Suicide In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Three moneylenders have been booked for extorting money and abetting the suicide of a 55-year-old man in Ghatiya. Bhagatram Maurya, 55, died by suicide at farm in Ghatiya under Shamgarh police station on August 27, 2023. He had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from three money- lenders as he was facing financial issues following father's funeral expenses and son's medical treatment.

However, he was receiving constant threats from the moneylenders even after he had paid Rs 3 lakh. The accused coerced the victim and grabbed his assets, land and buffalo to settle the debts. Irked over repeated threats, he took extreme step.

A case was registered with Shamgarh police station. Following a five-months-long investigation, Shambhu Singh of Barkheda, Karan Singh of Garda and Mohanlal Balai of Jhalawar district, were booked under relevant sections of IPC and SC/ST Act and further probe was on, the police official added.