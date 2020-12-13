Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet minister asks Jawad district collector to transfer policemen taking bribes, says he wants good cops in his assembly constituency

The letter and list sent by the minister to the district collector went viral and is now the talk of the town. Minister claimed that he received many complaints against police staff about extortion of money from peddlers, truck drivers. In case the latter failed to fulfil their demands, the police personnel threatened them to frame them in false cases of peddling or would even beat them black and blue.

“Recent Akshay Goyal case, in which police attempted to frame him in a false case of peddling opium in his car, attempt to frame an innocent person in a false opium peddling case, AJK police station incharge seeking bribe are some of the cases revealed recently strengthen the accusations levelled against police personnel,” minister Saklecha said citing examples. Based on numerous complaints, Saklecha said he wanted to shift 12 police personnel from his Jawad assembly constituency to other places.

When contacted, Saklecha said he wants police personnel with good character and behaviour to work in the district. He claimed that he forwarded letter and list comprising 23 names after having discussion with other public representatives in the district.