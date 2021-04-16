Madhya Pradesh: C-curfew fails to bring down cases in Ratlam, tally reaches 7,307 with over 2,000 reports pending

Ratlam: As many as 158 new Covid-19 cases were found in Ratlam on Thursday.

Despite six days of lockdown the trend of addition of new cases has become a cause of concern for the district administration here.

The tally reached 7,307 in the district and 1,982 sample reports were awaited on Thursday.

Most hospitals have no vacancy

Bed occupancy status at Government Medical College covid-19 hospital on Thursday was: HDU/ICU/Ventilator capacity 146 (occupied 146), isolation O2 capacity 250 (occupied 250), isolation sans oxygen capacity 200 (Occupied 171), Railway Hospital capacity 40 (occupied 21), Naveen Kanya Parisar capacity 50 (occupied 22), Ayush Gram capacity 100 (occupied 78), CHL Jain Diwakar Hospital capacity 16 (occupied 15).

Strict warning to patients under home isloation

District administration has warned that home isolated patients and their kin, will be persecuted under MP Public Health Act,1949, Mahamari Rog Adhiniyam 1984 and Rashtriya Apda Prabhandhan Adhiniyam 2005—if they step out of containment area. A penalty of Rs 2,000 will be imposed and case will be registered under Section 188 against them. Home isolation Protocol included 14 days period home isolation and two negative reports during a week will be mandatory for such patients.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, 3,363 persons were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district on Thursday. A 87- year-old man Mahadev Singh Sisodia of village Manankheda was administered a dose of vaccination at sub-health centre Jadwasakala.