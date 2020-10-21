Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar seeks support for Hardeep Singh Dang

Suwasara (Mandsaur): Union minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and a member of parliament from Morena Narendra Singh Tomar addressed a poll meeting at Basai village under Suwasara assembly constituency in Mandsaur district.

Tomar sought support for BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Dang.

Attacking Kamal Nath government in the state, Tomar said the Congress has nothing to show. We saw Digvijay Singh’s tenure and later Kamal Nath’s 15-month government in the state.

We did not have any interest to dislodge Kamal Nath’s government, but thanks to corrupt practices they opted- it became very difficult for them to survive.

“They were not paying heed to the issues raised by their own MLA’s and left no option for MLAs including Dang to leave Congress and join BJP for sake of people of their constituencies,” Tomar said.

Tomar said Dang was the first to leave Congress and he showed direction to other MLAs.

We resumed various public welfare schemes which were stopped by Nath government and now it’s our responsibility to support Dang, ensure his victory with massive margin to have a BJP government in the state till next Assembly elections, he added.

BJP national joint treasurer and local MP Sudhir Gupta said Congress government came into power by making fake promises. They have nothing to do with farmers, women, and other issues- voters have a chance to give them befitting reply in upcoming bypolls.

State finance minister Jagdish Devara accusing Congress of maligning Mandsaur across the country said Congress is spreading false information about farmers’ agitation. They mislead farmers here, but still, farmers kept their trust in the BJP.

Ex-state general secretary Banshilal Gurjar, BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Dang said Congress lacks culture and ethics.

Ex-minister Kailash Chawla, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, and others were present.