Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Tulsi Silawat has cash of Rs 1.58 lakh and Hyundai car; Three file papers on fourth day in Sanwer

Indore: BJP candidate from Sanwer Assembly bypoll Tulsiram Silawat has

cash Rs 1.58 lakh in hand and a Hyundai car. There are no criminal cases against him.

Silawat himself has made these disclosures in an affidavit filled along

with the nomination papers submitted to Returning Officer of Sanwer

Assembly By-election on Wednesday. Sixty-four-year-old and a resident of

Agrawal Nagar, Silawat is active on social media and has an account on

twitter, face book, Instagram and an e-mail account.

Tulsi Silawat net worth

Cabinet Minister in the State Government Silawat has a shop in Jaora Compound and home loan of over Rs 16 lakh.

Three file papers on fourth day



On Wednesdsay, three candidates filed their nominations on

the fourth day of filing nominations for the Sanwer Assembly

bypoll of the district.



The candidates who filed nominations on the day include

Tulsiram Silawat (Bharatiya Janata Party), Devkaran Chauhan

(Independent) and Rajesh Malaviya (Independent). October 16 is the

last date for filing nomination papers as per the schedule decided by

the Election Commission. Nomination papers can be submitted

from 11 am to 3 pm. Nomination papers received will be examined on Cotober 17. Candidates can withdraw their names by October 19. Voting

will be held on November 3. Votes will be counted on 10 November.