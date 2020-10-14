Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Tulsi Silawat has cash of Rs 1.58 lakh and Hyundai car; Three file papers on fourth day in Sanwer

Indore: BJP candidate from Sanwer Assembly bypoll Tulsiram Silawat has
cash Rs 1.58 lakh in hand and a Hyundai car. There are no criminal cases against him.
Silawat himself has made these disclosures in an affidavit filled along
with the nomination papers submitted to Returning Officer of Sanwer
Assembly By-election on Wednesday. Sixty-four-year-old and a resident of
Agrawal Nagar, Silawat is active on social media and has an account on
twitter, face book, Instagram and an e-mail account.
Tulsi Silawat net worth
Cabinet Minister in the State Government Silawat has a shop in Jaora Compound and home loan of over Rs 16 lakh.
Three file papers on fourth day
On Wednesdsay, three candidates filed their nominations on
the fourth day of filing nominations for the Sanwer Assembly
bypoll of the district.
The candidates who filed nominations on the day include
Tulsiram Silawat (Bharatiya Janata Party), Devkaran Chauhan
(Independent) and Rajesh Malaviya (Independent). October 16 is the
last date for filing nomination papers as per the schedule decided by
the Election Commission. Nomination papers can be submitted
from 11 am to 3 pm. Nomination papers received will be examined on Cotober 17. Candidates can withdraw their names by October 19. Voting
will be held on November 3. Votes will be counted on 10 November.
