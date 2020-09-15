Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Thermal scan of voters at Sanwer's polling booth

Indore: The upcoming by-election of Sanwer will be done by following strict Covid-19 health protocol - a minimum of 6 feet distance will be maintained between voters at the polling booth and body temperature of each voter will be recorded. There will be sanitisers at polling booths.



These were some of the instructions given in the video-conferencing of Election Commission of India held on Tuesday. Through the VC training was given to District Election Officers of the poll-bound districts. From the district Collector Manish Singh along with ADM Abhay Bedekar and Deputy District Election Officer Sohan Kanash participated in the virtual training.

The Director of the Commission, Mona Srinivas said that the Assembly by-election will be held after taking into consideration the advisory issued by the Health Department regarding Covid-19. Tight security arrangements will be made for Covid-19 at polling stations. Circles will be made at a distance of 6 feet for voters to line up. The temperature of all voters would be taken by thermal scanner. If the temperature comes above normal, his temperature will be taken again and if his temperature again comes above normal, he will be given a token that will allow him to vote in the last hour of polling.

Each polling station will not have more than 1000 voters. If there are more than 1000 voters, auxiliary polling centres will be arranged.