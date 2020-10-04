Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Poll malpractice caught red-handed by Congress Candidate Premchand Guddu

Indore: Congress’ candidate for Sanwer bypolls Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’ allegedly caught patwaris, revenue inspectors, and booth level officers of Sanwer red handed while they were adding fake names to the voters’ list to manipulate the elections, on Sunday.

The government employees were verifying the applications of people applied to be added in voter list in a hall in Index Medical College.

Congress leader reached the scene along with his supporters and video recorded the employees working on Sunday who couldn’t show any written orders for the work.

“I caught patwaris, BLOs, and RIs who were adding fake names in the voter list to manipulate Sanwer elections. These people had over 3,000 applications of people who applied to get added to the voter list and they were verifying the forms by sitting in the hall and not doing any physical verification,” Guddu told the media.

He alleged that they were adding fake names without verifying the forms in the field.

“These officials were working on the directions of the ruling party and officials working as puppets of the ruling party. I have lodged a complaint against these officials along with proofs to the election commission, police, and collector,” Guddu said adding “I have information of such fraud being running over 20 places and couldn’t imagine the fake names added by such officials.”

BJP violated Model Code, distributed sweets money to people: Congress

State spokesperson of Congress Rakesh Yadav alleged that BJP leaders organised a programme of 6000 people at Pitra Parvat on the pretext of ‘Milan Samaroh’ of residents of Ward No.18 and violated the norms of Model Code of Conduct imposed due to elections in Sanwer and also the norms of COVID-19.

“They brought people in buses in the name of ‘Milan Samaroh’ and distributed sweets, anklets, and Rs 1000 to them. These were all done on the direction of BJP’s probable Tulsi Silawat to get advantage in elections by luring people,” Yadav alleged.

He lodged a complaint with the election commission, district administration, and police.

However, police registered an FIR against BJP activist Vijay Parmar and another under the charges of violating social distancing norms. The organizer told police that they organized a felicitation programme for CORONA Warriors.