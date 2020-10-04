Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Hardeep Singh Dang cause of heartburn among BJP workers

Suwasara: It is almost certain that in Suwasara Assembly Constituency state Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang will contest against Congress’ Rakesh Patidar.

In the past Hardeep Singh Dung had won by 350 votes as Congress candidate. Congress had received 93000 votes, which Dung said was his vote bank.

Congress has fielded Rakesh Patidar this time to win Patidars votes along with loyal Congress vote bank. Hardeep Singh Dung’s defection has annoyed many voters. Dung’s candidature has put question mark over political survival of many BJP leaders. This has led to resentment among party cadre.

Kamal Nath’s successful visit to Sitamau, where he was welcomed by hundreds of people, is bothering BJP. In Sitamau former CM Nath said, that he was expecting the voters to celebrate Diwali for him this time, as he celebrated their Diwali last year.

He said that voting was on November 3 and results would be declared on November 10. Diwali is on 14. He said that he wants to see whether the voters would make him or Shivraj Singh Chouhan victorious.