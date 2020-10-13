Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Deputy Election Commissioner holds meeting with top officials of Ujjain, Indore division

Indore: Sudeep Jain, Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India, has directed that special arrangements should be made for safe, orderly and fear-free voting during the by-election in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

He directed that voters should also be informed about the safety arrangement being made for voting, so that the elderly, differently-abled and corona suspects and positive patients can vote with the general voters in a fear-free environment.

Jain was on a half-day tour of the city on Tuesday. He reviewed the preparations made for the conducting by-elections in seven districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions at a high-level meeting held here.

Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh Veera Rana, Indore Divisional Commissioner, Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG Yogesh Deshmukh, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra, Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Anand Sharma and IG Rakesh Gupta, Collector and District Election Officer

and Superintendent of Police of the districts of the two divisions were present.

Jain reviewed the preparations made for the by-elections in the seven assembly constituencies of Indore and Ujjain divisions, assembly-wise. He directed that all necessary arrangements should be made compulsorily as per the instructions given by the Election Commission as a precaution at all polling stations.

Arrangements for social distance, sanitation, gloves, masks, water for washing hands and soap etc. should be there at polling stations. Isolation of positive and suspected patients of Covid-19 coming to polling stations should be made separately.



Long queues at polling booths should be avoided, and a waiting area should be created. If possible, tokens should also be arranged. He said that effective compliance of the guidelines issued for elections in connection with Covid should be ensured. He reviewed the security arrangements being made for peaceful and impartial voting.

Sanwer by-election



No nomination filed on third day



Indore: No candidate came to file nomination on day three of filing of nomination for the Sanwer by-election.

October 16 is the last date for filing nomination papers as per the schedule decided by the Election Commission of India. Nomination papers can be submitted from 11 am to 3 pm. Nomination papers received will be examined on 17 October. Candidates can withdraw their names by 19 October. Voting will be held on November 3. Votes will be counted on 10 November.