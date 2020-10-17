Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Chunnu-Munnu se Ravan tak… Congress, BJP slugfest on

Indore: Amid campaigning in Sanwer for by polls, leaders of both political parties are using weird terms for each other as BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had called former chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Digvijay Singh as ‘Chunnu-Munnu’ while former minister Sajjan Singh Verma called Kailash Vijayvargiya as Ravan and Pakhandi.

After leveling scores by taunting over each other, Congress leaders on Saturday lodged a complaint with police to take action against BJP leaders for such comments.

City president Vinay Bakliwal, state spokesperson Rajesh Choukse, and others met DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra and submitted a memorandum complaining against BJP leaders.

In their memorandum, they alleged, “BJP leaders are using unethical and low level terms for Congress leaders which is not good for healthy politics. Congress activists are bound to reply over such comments against their leaders and the tussle will not be good for the city's peace. We demand action against BJP leaders for using such language.”

Congress leaders specifically mentioned the comment of Kailash Vijayvargiya on congress leaders.

Moreover, the delegation also lodged a complaint about a viral video in which a man posing as congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma apologizing to Kailash Vijayvargiya.