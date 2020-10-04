Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP candidate 'slapped' after making a 'phool' of himself

Mandhata: As by-elections heading, both BJP and Congress candidates intensified poll campaigning in their respective assembly constituencies along with star campaigners.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders and the party candidate Narayan Patel from Mandhata assembly constituency had to face a major embarrassment after Patel sought vote for Congress, instead of BJP.

On Sunday, addressing the party workers and the voters, Patel in his address asked voters that on November 3, as soon as you entered the polling booth whether it is school or private building you first see the “Panja” at first. Cast your vote for Congress make it victorious. However, as soon as he realised his mistake or party leaders who are seated beside him realised him that he no more Congress leader, Patel rephrase his statement saying you first seek “Phool”, “Phool”.

He apologize and said we need to clean up Congress and voters need to support BJP for the same.

Notably, Patel once was in Congress and won 2018 elections from Mandhata on Congress ticket. Meanwhile, he joined BJP only three months back following the footstep of 22 other Congress legislators including six Scindia loyalist ministers in March this year. This leads to downfall of Kamal Nath government in the state.

Currently, the 230-member house has only 202 members, while 28 seats are lying vacant. The BJP has 107 MLAs, as well as the support of two BSP, one SP and three out of four independent MLAs, which raises its strength to 113.