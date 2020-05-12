Madhya Pradesh By Polls 2020: Attempt to woo BJP leaders going on as Congress lacks candidates

The BJP and the Congress have intensified activities for by-elections in 24 constituencies.

As all the 22 legislators elected in 2018 have crossed over to the BJP, the party is facing problems to field suitable candidates from these constituencies.

Those who have crossed over to the BJP are established leaders in the constituencies where the by-elections will be held. The Congress has leaders to field in, but they are weaker than those who have joined the BJP. Accordingly, the Congress is searching for the candidates.

The Congress is facing problems especially in Gwalior region. All the appointments in the party were made on the recommendations of former Member of Parliament, Jyotiratidya Scindia.

After Scindia’s switching over to the BJP, the Congress does not have a strong leader in the region.

Against this backdrop, the Congress is trying to woo some BJP leaders. The party is pulling out all the stops to bring a senior BJP leader from this region to the party fold.

A BJP leader who was in the previous cabinet of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met former chief minister Kamal Nath.

He also discussed certain issues with former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. The leader is all set join the Congress after the lockdown.

Likewise, two former ministers – one from Devas and another from Morena – are in touch with Singh.

Besides, an influential BJP leader from Indore has also met some of the Congress leaders. This leader is said to be angry with the party.

A former female legislator from Sagar and a former legislator from Shahdol have also met Nath.

The Congress is also in touch with some of the BJP leaders who have been neglected in the party.

Nevertheless, the lockdown halted further talks on the matter of switching over to the Congress.

According to sources, the Congress may induct some of the BJP leaders into the party.

Nath has set up a committee comprising a former minister and a leader of the organisation.

Nevertheless, the Congress has yet to find out a leader who can take on the BJP leaders in the Gwalior-Chambal region.