Madhya Pradesh: Businessman commits suicide

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman of Ashoknagar district has committed suicide by jumping into the river late on Monday.

Cantt police station in-charge Avnish Sharma said that Vivek Gupta, chief of Seth and Son’s firm at Guna he was heading to Guna from Ashok Nagar.

Gupta’s driver informed police that Gupta asked him to stop the car as he was afraid that a tyre of the car has punctured. So the driver stopped the car and started inspecting the car. Gupta got down from the car and jumped in the river, before driver could understand anything, driver said.

He informed police, who rushed to the spot and began search operation and late in the night recovered the body. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

Police said that the reason behind the extreme step taken by the businessman is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered and statement of family members will be taken soon, police said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:09 AM IST