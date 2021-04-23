Madhya Pradesh: Bus from Gujarat seized in Alirajpur as crew fails to furnish permit

Alirajpur: The RTO department have seized a sleeper bus coming from Gujarat after the crew failed to furnish relevant documents. The bus was intercepted at Chandpur Khandwa Baroda Marg in Barwani.

RTO Virender Singh Yadav said all the passengers were asked to vacate the bus bearing registration number GJ05Z9995. It is now parked at Chandpur police station, he added.

Further action will be contingent on the response of the bus operator.

Locals allege, many buses from the major cities of Gujarat, with National Permit, are coming or passing through MP-- without proper checking.