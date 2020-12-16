Madhya Pradesh: Bus driver arrested in Unhel for raping 25-year-old woman, was pressurising to marry him

Jogawat said incident took place about a year back when the girl who belongs to majority community was doing MA while staying in Unhel. She would go to college in Ujjain by bus.

As she used to take RK Bus to travel from Unhel to Ujjain, she befriended Sadik. One day, the accused threatened her and took her to a deserted place where he outraged her modesty and made a video. The accused threatened the victim that he will circulate the video on social media if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Fearing social humiliation, the complainant decided to keep mum. However, after some time, the accused started pressuring her to marry him. He threatened her that he will kill her if she did not accept her offer.

On Tuesday evening, the complainant along with her brother lodged complaint at Unhel police station against accused. Police arrested Sadik from New Bus Stand. The accused confessed his crime in police custody.