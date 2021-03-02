Madhya Pradesh: Burhe Balaji Hanuman Tekri Marg renamed as Sagar Singh Sisodia Marg

Guna: The Burhe Balaji Hanuman Tekri Marg of Guna has been renamed as Sagar Singh Sisodia Marg after the freedom fighter and former MLA Sagar Singh Sisodia. The inscription plaque bearing the new name was unveiled by Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in a program on March 1 organised by the Municipal Council of Guna.

While addressing the gathering, Rajya Sabha MP Scindia said that everyone will have to adhere to the decision taken by the municipal council. "Once the road is renamed a statue of Sagar Singh Sisodia should also be installed. All the places being renamed after great personalities will have their statues too installed. The life history should also be there, so that people may get inspired from the same, he said. History remains alive only till we keep it alive," added he.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya said that Guna Municipal Council’s action has increased the prestige of their ancestors and he will cherish the memory of that day. Guna MLA Gopilal Jatav also addressed the gathering.

Collector Kumar Purushottam, chief municipal officer Tej Singh Yadav, Gajendra Singh Sikarwar, local public representatives, distinguished locals and others were present on the occasion.