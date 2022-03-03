Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur's Rashmi all set to board flight to India

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rashmi Pandit Suryvanshi, a native of a small village, Shahpur, in Burhanpur district who was trapped in war-torn Ukraine is all set to board a flight back to India as she has crossed into neighbouring Romania.

Rashmi is an MBBS first-year student at Danapro State Medical University in Ukraine and staying in Danapro City.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rashmi with her fellow students boarded a bus at 1.30 pm and in the evening, the bus dropped them about five-kilometre away from the Romanian border from where she and other students walked towards the borders. After walking for around an hour, they successfully crossed the border.

Rashmi who is in constant touch with her parents informed that they spent a week in hostel rooms and bunkers without food and water. Before the situation could turn from bad to worse, the Indian embassy contacted them and arranged a bus for transporting them. At present, Rashmi along with 150 other students are waiting for a flight to board.

Rashmi told her family on the phone that about 150 students in three buses reached Romania after travelling for 20 hours. She informed that the temperature in Romania stands between three to five degrees Celsius and there is a continuous snowfall.

We are desperate to return to our country, let's see how long will our journey take and when will we reach India? Rashmi ended.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:24 PM IST