Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur independent MLA Shera Bhaiya gifts hi-tech ambulance to district hospital

Legislator Surendra Singh along with his nephew Harshit Thakur reached the hospital in the ambulance and handed-over the key to hospital staff. District Collector Praveen Singh, District Medical and Health Officer Dr MP Garg , District Hospital In-charge Dr Shakil Sheikh and MLA representative Anil Misad were present.

Legislator Singh said that it was a fully-equipped advanced life-supporting ambulance. This ambulance is equipped with a ventilator, cardiac monitor, suction-pump machine and two oxygen cylinders, including a jumbo cylinder with a capacity of 7,000 to 8,000 litre of oxygen. He claimed that such an advanced ambulance was not available with any government hospital of the state.

Along with these a manual ECG machine is also provided in the ambulance. A doctor will also be available in this ambulance in case of emergency. This ambulance includes all facilities provided in a hospital’s ICU Unit, he added.

Youth Congress leader Harshit Thakur said that the ambulance would prove beneficial for critical corona patients. With this, patients would get medical aid at the earliest. Misad on behalf of all residents expressed gratitude towards the MLA for the ambulance.