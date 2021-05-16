Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur eyes relaxations as weekly positivity rate down to 2.8 per cent

BURHANPUR (MADHYA PRADESH): With an average weekly positivity rate of 2.68 %, locals in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh are expecting relaxations in lockdown.

The district administration which has extended the lockdown till 6 am on May 20 and has made it clear that any decision on giving relaxations in lockdown will be taken after approval from the home department.

The administration is expected to table the report before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan has appreciated corona crisis management in Burhanpur even though it shares borders with Jalgaon, Buldhana, Amravati district of Maharashtra.