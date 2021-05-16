Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur eyes relaxations as weekly positivity rate down to 2.8 per cent

BURHANPUR (MADHYA PRADESH): With an average weekly positivity rate of 2.68 %, locals in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh are expecting relaxations in lockdown.
The district administration which has extended the lockdown till 6 am on May 20 and has made it clear that any decision on giving relaxations in lockdown will be taken after approval from the home department.
The administration is expected to table the report before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Chouhan has appreciated corona crisis management in Burhanpur even though it shares borders with Jalgaon, Buldhana, Amravati district of Maharashtra.
District so far reported 2462 corona-positive cases. With 2182 recoveries and 35 deaths, the district still have 245 active cases. When comes to the overall positive rate, Burhanpur recorded 2.42 percent much less than the state’s 8.3 percent.
Unlike other places in the state, where the daily positivity rate still hovering between 10 to 20 percent, Burhanpur recorded an average positivity rate (between May 9 and 15) 2.68 percent, with the lowest 0.5 percent on May 15 and the highest 4.06 percent on May 10. District recorded a total of 139 positive cases out of total of 5182 samples collected for testing during this one week. More that, 118 people also got discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres after they completely recovered with zero deaths.
Collector Praveen Kumar credited the locals, officials, police and health department and early initiatives like sealing check-posts beginning February 15, making negative RT-PCR mandatory for travellers, for containing the spread of infection in the district.
Besides we able to break the infection chain by collecting data on 10 to 12 parameters, he added.
Singh said that, even if we get orders to unlock, we will not allow any complacency to creep in. Ban on weddings, social events, rallies, procession will continue, he added.
Collector also warned the social media groups and WhatsApp groups in the district, where locals are sharing news of the termination of lockdown or lifting of corona curfew in the district.
