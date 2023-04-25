Madhya Pradesh: Burglars strike at 3 flats, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Three locked flats were burgled in Shastri Nagar under the Station Road Police station in Ratlam on Sunday night. According to reports, thieves broke the locks of three flats. The families living in two flats had moved out of the city while the other was a guest house. The theft took place in the flat of a teacher of Guru Teg Bahadur Public School Shastri Nagar, Shama Chellani in Saideep Apartment. She along with family had gone to Ujjain on Sunday evening itself. The police are yet to make a breakthrough in three day old theft in Ashtavinayak Colony of the industrial area.