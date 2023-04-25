 Madhya Pradesh: Burglars strike at 3 flats, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Burglars strike at 3 flats, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Burglars strike at 3 flats, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam

The theft took place in the flat of a teacher of Guru Teg Bahadur Public School Shastri Nagar, Shama Chellani in Saideep Apartment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Three locked flats were burgled in Shastri Nagar under the Station Road Police station in Ratlam on Sunday night. According to reports, thieves broke the locks of three flats. The families living in two flats had moved out of the city while the other was a guest house. The theft took place in the flat of a teacher of Guru Teg Bahadur Public School Shastri Nagar, Shama Chellani in Saideep Apartment. She along with family had gone to Ujjain on Sunday evening itself. The police are yet to make a breakthrough in three day old theft in Ashtavinayak Colony of the industrial area.

Read Also
MP: Burglars break into 3 empty flats at night, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 75 yrs post independence, villagers struggle for potable water continues in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: 75 yrs post independence, villagers struggle for potable water continues in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Many injured in honey bees’ attack in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Many injured in honey bees’ attack in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: 101 criminals held in 7-hr-long combing patrolling by Dhar police

Madhya Pradesh: 101 criminals held in 7-hr-long combing patrolling by Dhar police

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets life in jail for raping mentally challenged in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets life in jail for raping mentally challenged in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Janpad prez attends PMAY(R) house-warming function in Khachrod

Madhya Pradesh: Janpad prez attends PMAY(R) house-warming function in Khachrod