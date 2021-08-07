Madhya Pradesh: Bullion trader duped of Rs 25,000

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bullion trader was duped of Rs 25,000 by two persons at his shop in Banganga area. The accused had showed a fake message of successful payment in their mobile phone and fled the scene. The trader came to know about the same when he checked his bank statement and he lodged a complaint with the police.

According to Banganga police station staff, Abhijeet Soni, a resident of Kamla Nehru Nagar area runs his shop in Vrindavan Colony. He stated in his complaint that two persons reached his shop on July 14 and bought a gold ring and earring for Rs 25,000. They told Soni they would pay the amount online. They took his account number and sent a fake message of successful payment. After that the accused fled the scene. When Soni didn’t receive the credit message from his bank he contacted the bank and he came to know that the message shown by the accused was fake.

Later, Soni reached police station and lodged a complaint. Police took more than 20 days to register a case. The CCTVs are being checked to identify the accused.

Man duped in name of fiber connection

Police booked a person for duping a youth of Rs 25,000 in the name of providing him with an attractive internet fiber connection, on Friday. Mohammad Samir Sheikh, a resident of Anoop Nagar area has lodged a complaint that he had received a phone call and SMS about an offer about internet connection. The caller had informed him that today is the last day to get the offer. Later, the accused had sent a link on the mobile number of the complainant. He put his details in the link and later found that Rs 25,000 had been deducted from his credit card. The police are searching for the accused on the basis of his mobile numbers.