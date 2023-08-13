Madhya Pradesh: Bulldozer Action Over Offensive Social Media Post In Nalkheda | FP Photo

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Illegally constructed portion of a person’s house was demolished on Saturday following his derogatory post on Hindu God on social media at Nalkheda under Agar Malwa district.

According to reports, the accused had posted the derogatory remarks on Tuesday.

On Friday, members of religious outfits submitted a memorandum to Nalkheda police station demanding immediate action against him.

In the memorandum, it was mentioned that Javed Mev of Nalkheda along with Aslam Mev and Banti Mev posted objectionable comments on Lord Ram on social media to instigate communal violence in the town.

The police assured for swift action, looking at the hurt sentiments and the possibility of the law-and-order situation deteriorating in the town. On Friday, administration demolished purported illegal constructions of main accused Javed’s house.

A large number of police force was deployed to avoid any untoward incidents. The information was shared by SDOP Pallavi Shukla.

During the course of the action, SDM (Revenue Department) Kiran Barbade, Tehsildar Prem Narayan Parmar, Tehsildar Paras Vaish, city council CMO Leela Krishna Solanki, and many officers and employees were present.