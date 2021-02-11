Madhya Pradesh: Budget will strengthen the fundamentals of the economy, says state gen sec of BJP Ranveer Singh Rawat

Ratlam: State general secretary Bharatiya Janata Party Ranveer Singh Rawat here on Thursday claimed that despite Covid-19 challenges, the Union Budget 2021 contains no additional tax burden on people.

Budget will further strengthen the fundamentals of the economy by speeding up the all round growth, he added.

Rawat told media persons that provisions of the Budget will strengthen the infrastructure and lead to faster development in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that besides roads, provision has been made for Indore and Bhopal Metro. He said provision of Rs 86336 crore has been made for new rail projects, doubling of rail lines and gauge conversion in MP.

Rawat claimed that Budget will convert challenges into opportunities of growth. He claimed that agriculture cess on petrol and diesel will not burden people as Oil companies will bear it.

He said that provision of Rs 35,000 crores has been made for corona vaccines. He highlighted many other provisions of Budget and claimed that it will fulfill the promises made by government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana, district BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera and BJP office bearers were present, said BJP district media incharge Arun Rao.