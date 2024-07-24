Madhya Pradesh: Budget Will Promote Gender Equity, Entrepreneurship, Cite Women Professionals

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Female professionals in the city said the Union budget is women-centric and will promote gender equity and entrepreneurship. It seeks to create more opportunities for women, both in the fields of education and employment. The budget also seeks to promote better healthcare facilities and better infrastructure, which is welcome, they said.

Free Press spoke to a few women from different professions to know their reactions to the budget.

Growth-oriented

Parul Shrivastava (Chairperson, ICAI, Bhopal Branch): The Budget has a balanced and growth-oriented approach. A substantial allocation of Rs 11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure will drive infrastructure development, boost economic growth and create employment opportunities. A significant allocation of Rs 3 trillion has been set aside for various schemes benefiting women and girls, aiming to enhance their participation in the workforce and provide better opportunities. The proposals regarding working women's hostels, skilling programmes, support for women entrepreneurs and Mission Shakti aim to boost women's participation in the workforce, support their entrepreneurial ventures, and enhance their educational and professional opportunities.

Mudra & STEM

Anshu Gupta (State head, women wing, Federation of Trade and Industries of India: The budget will create better and more opportunities for women entrepreneurs and youth. The decision to set aside a part of Mudra Loan for women will help women entrepreneurs and thus empower them. Under the Kaushal Bharat Mission, it has been announced, 1.4 crore youth will be trained in different skills. Also, the budget seeks to increase enrollment of women in higher education and especially STEM courses. This is also welcome. It focuses on what PM Narendra Modi has described as four castes of India, including Gareeb, Mahila, Yuva and Annadata. All these sections find special mention in the budget. Overall, the budget looks well directed to ensuring growth across sectors of the society.

Financial freedom

Dr Ruma Bhattacharya (psychiatrist): Mental health is of utmost importance for women. One who is self-confident and has self-respect is less likely to get afflicted with mental issues. Self-respect and self-confidence, in turn, come from financial independence and education is crucial to attaining financial independence. The budget, by laying emphasis on education of women and promotion of entrepreneurship among them, is definitely good news for women. I am happy to note that for the past 10 years, almost all the budgets have been women-friendly.

Focus on women in workforce

Vishakha Shrivastava (Professor): A number of initiatives for women in the workforce have been announced in the budget. Improvement in womenís political, social, economic and health status is an important end in itself. The full participation and partnership of both women and men is required in productive and reproductive life, including shared responsibilities for the care and nurturing of children and maintenance of the household.

Job creation

Dr Sonali Malhotra (clinical nutritionist): Overall, the budget looks well directed to ensuring growth across sectors of the society. It has made me optimistic about economic growth. The emphasis on infrastructure development, healthcare and education reforms is commendable, reflecting a forward looking approach amidst a challenging global environment. The focus on digital transformation and renewable energy initiatives is promising for long term sustainability. However, I am concerned about the fiscal deficit and its impact on inflation. The proposed measures to boost job creation and support small businesses are encouraging.

Govt wants to upskill youth

Experts on finance and youth representatives said the budget shows that the government is prioritising youth and wants to skill them. On the other hand, NSUI state general secretary termed the budget another gimmick by the government.

The experts and youth representatives have shared their views on the budget and its implications with Free Press.

Prime focus is on youth

Mahipal Singh Yadav (Economics Professor, Institute for Excellence in Higher Education, Bhopal): In this budget, the government has shown that they are focused on the youth and want to upskill them by providing more employment opportunities. The distribution of e-vouchers for loans up to Rs. 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions is a welcome step. The best aspect for the youth from this budget is the internship opportunity, offering placements at 500 top companies for one crore students over the next five years. Each student will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 and a one-time assistance payment of Rs 6,000. This shows that the government is prioritising the youth.

Bridging gap between education and employment

Srishti Pragat, (Founder and Chairperson, Sky Social): I think the budget is set to empower young people through various initiatives on skill development, education and entrepreneurship. It has rightfully focused on the youth, emphasising their economic growth and well-being. Significant investments in skill development, such as training 20 lakh young individuals and establishing 3,000 new ITIs, will enhance employability. The extensive internship scheme, offering one crore internships over five years, aims to bridge the gap between education and employment. This budget demonstrates the government's commitment to nurturing Indiaís youth and ensuring their contribution to the nation's growth.

Budget will favour youth, education sector

Reenu Yadav (Principal/director, Prestige College, Bhopal): This will definitely favour the youth and the education sector. The Education Ministryís overall budget allocation this year increased by 6.8 per cent, which is a good sign for the education sector. The Central government will provide Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skill development. A new centrally sponsored scheme for skilling in collaboration with state governments and industries will benefit the youth in the long term. The government will provide internships to one crore youth. The companies will bear the cost from their CSR funds as part of the government's internship scheme.

Budget for Viksit Bharat

Aayush Parashar (Former state secretary, ABVP): Narendra Modi jiís vision of a self-reliant India is fully visible in this budget. Keeping in mind the future of the country, this budget is dedicated to the all-round development of the youth, providing them employment, self-employment and education. In the current budget, Rs 1.48 lakh crore grants for education, skill development and employment opportunities and e-vouchers for low interest loans will strengthen the education and skills sector. An increase in monetary loans from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh is helpful in achieving the goal of a developed India. This is a budget for Viksit Bharat.

Yet another 'jhunjhuna'

Ashutosh Chouksey (State Secretary, NSUI): Every year, the government announces budgets for start-ups, skill employment and other initiatives for the youth, but only funds are being allocated without results on the ground. In this budget, the government claims to benefit the youth by providing internships and student loans. However, in both the private and public sectors, they do not guarantee internships. Once again, the government has made announcements that will only remain on paper. Unemployment will keep rising as usual, this is another 'jhunjhuna' (gimmick) by the government to fool the youth and the country.