Madhya Pradesh: Budget is public-friendly, will benefit every citizen, says Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma

Burhanpur: Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma on Thursday termed Budget 2021 as a public friendly and claimed that it will benefit each and every citizen of this country.

Verma was in town to address a media conference on Budget here at the party office. Verma said that Modi government of the Centre has presented such a Budget that it has become a part of life of common people. PM has done work for poor across the country.

Verma said that Central Government is implementing schemes for people which benefits them from womb to tomb. Our country used to have only 40 per cent toilets and today 98 per cent houses have toilets.

Thanks to Modi governmentís initiative, government mulling to provide pucca house in urban as well as rural areas under PMAY scheme.

Verma said that earlier LPG connection was out of the poor manís reach. But under Ujjwala scheme one crore women who were left out will get one in this Budget. This Budget aspires for a self-sufficient India. BJP district president Manoj Ladhawaye, Vipul Kango and others were present.