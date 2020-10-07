Madhya Pradesh: BSP announces the third list of candidates for assembly bypolls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh to be held on 28 seats on November 3, a senior party leader said.

With this, the BSP has so far announced 27 nominees, state unit BSP president Ramakant Pippal told PTI.

Malhera is the only constituency where the Mayawati- led party has not yet announced a candidate.

Most of the seats the BSP will be contesting on its own fall in the Gwalior-Chambal belt where the party had gained a sizable support in the past elections.

In the latest list, the BSP announced candidature of Rajendra Singh Kanshana from Dimni, Rahul Dandotia from Sumaoli, Dr Virendra Sharma from Mungaoli, Rajesh Nagar from Hatpipalya, Om Prakash Malviya from Badnawar, Gopal Prasad Ahirwar from Surkhi (all general seats).

While Strom Billin Bhandari is the party's choice from Ashoknagar (SC) seat, it has given tickets to Bhul Singh Patel from Nepanagar and Sushil Singh Paraste from Anuppur (Both ST), Pippal said.

Former Congress minister Mahendra Boudh is the BSP's nominee from Bhander seat (SC).

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BSP had won two seats in the 230-member Assembly.

Bypolls became necessary in view of resignations by 22 MLAs, mostly from the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, in March this year, leading to collapse of then Kamal Nath government. They later joined the BJP with Scindia.

Later, three more legislators resigned from the Congress. Another three seats are lying vacant due to the death of sitting MLAs, bringing down the effective strength of the Assembly to 202.

The BJP has announced candidates for all the bypoll-bound seats.