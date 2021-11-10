Madhya Pradesh: BSc girl ends life at rented house

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BSc student girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her rented accommodation in the Sanyogitaganj area on Monday evening. The police are taking the statement of the girl’s family members to know the reason for her suicide.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Tina Tomar (21), a resident of Chikhoda village in Alirajpur district. She was staying in a rented house in Shyamacharan Shukla Nagar. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her suicide could not be established yet.

Investigating officer SI Dilip Singh said that her family members were unaware of her problems due to which she took such an extreme step. Her friend Sangeeta Kanesh said that Tina was a student of BSc final year from a city college. She was staying in the city in the rented house for the last three years. She was excellent in her studies.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021